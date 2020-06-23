Spargur, John W.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CUSTER | John Wesley Spargur, 82, died June 18, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

