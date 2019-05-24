{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Vernon J. Speck, 87, died May 23, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 27, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 28, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

