RAPID CITY | Vernon Jacob Speck, 87, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Vernon was born on Sept. 23, 1931, in Creighton, SD, to Edward and Rosina (Walters) Speck. He attended school in Jerauld County. Vernon enlisted into the U.S. Army on March 10, 1953 and was honorably discharged as Corporal on March 10, 1955.
He married Jessie Mae Buchholz on July 9, 1955 in Mitchell. They made their home in Wessington Springs until 2013 when they moved to Rapid City to be closer to family.
Vernon worked at Winter Service, Warner Motors and retired from Jerauld County Farmers Union after 35 years. Post retirement he worked and drove truck for local area farmers and the SD Soil Conservation.
Hobbies included hunting, several motor sports and spending time on his hobby farm. Most of all he enjoyed time with his grandkids. Vernon will be remembered for always lending a helping hand to hometown friends and family. He was a member of the American Legion.
You have free articles remaining.
Vernon was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie; parents; three sisters; and five brothers.
He is survived by his son, Jeff (Diane) Speck, Rapid City; daughter, Amy (Rod) Willman, Rapid City; grandchildren, Nicholas Speck, Rachel Speck and Jacob Willman; brother, Herbert Speck; sister, Vera Weber, Wessington Springs; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the funeral home, with Chaplain (Ret.) Herb B. Cleveland officiating. Interment will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Full military honors will be rendered by the Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and the South Dakota Army National Guard.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.