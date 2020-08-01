Speed, Paul L.

You have permission to edit this article.
UNION CENTER | Paul Leslie Speed, 74, died July 30, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Central Meade County Community Center in Union Center. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

