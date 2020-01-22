Steele, Kenneth W.

RAPID CITY | Kenneth Wayne Steele joined the Lord, his wife, Marian, and daughter, Jennifer, on Jan. 18, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City. Kenneth was born Oct. 24, 1926, in Pringle to David and Ellen (Pourier) Steele.

Kenneth was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a beloved patriarch of a large loving family. Kenneth enjoy being outdoors, rodeos, fishing, and football. Kenneth was an excellent craftsman and mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids. He was active member of St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Kenneth had an amazing sense of humor and a heart of gold. He was a very generous soul. He left a very memorable impression on everyone he encountered.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ellen Steele; his wife, Marian; three sisters, Ruth, Hope and Clara; two brothers, Donald and David; daughter, Jennifer; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzi (Danielle).