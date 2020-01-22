Steele, Kenneth W.
Steele, Kenneth W.

Kenneth Steele

RAPID CITY | Kenneth Wayne Steele joined the Lord, his wife, Marian, and daughter, Jennifer, on Jan. 18, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City. Kenneth was born Oct. 24, 1926, in Pringle to David and Ellen (Pourier) Steele.

Kenneth was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a beloved patriarch of a large loving family. Kenneth enjoy being outdoors, rodeos, fishing, and football. Kenneth was an excellent craftsman and mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids. He was active member of St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Kenneth had an amazing sense of humor and a heart of gold. He was a very generous soul. He left a very memorable impression on everyone he encountered.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ellen Steele; his wife, Marian; three sisters, Ruth, Hope and Clara; two brothers, Donald and David; daughter, Jennifer; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzi (Danielle).

He is survived by his children, Julia (Rory) Steele, Rockyford, Daniel (Sandy) Steele, Rapid City, and Kristine (Tony) Steele, Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, William Steele, Danielle Steele, Meghan (Shawn) Steele, Jory (Anissa) Williams, Mariah (Ryan) Brave Heart, Wylie Keller, Zachary (Lesley) Steele, Jacob Steele and Alexis Williams of Rapid City; sisters, Barbara (Howard) McGirt, North Richland Hills, TX, Madonna Adams, Rapid City, and DelRae Coleman, Ephrata, PA: and his longtime friend, Dennis “Butch” Howard.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a Christian Wake service and Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Interment, with military honors, will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.

Service information

Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Jan 22
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
6:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Jan 23
Christian Funeral Mass
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:00AM
St Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
221 Knollwood Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
Jan 23
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
