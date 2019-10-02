{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Ronald Peter Steichen, 91, died Sept. 30, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 3, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery.

