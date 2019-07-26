YANKTON | Nathan Robert “Bob” Steinbach, 98, died peacefully July 18, 2019.
Bob is survived by his children, Susan (Ted) Brown, Tom, and Sally (Gary) Chalk; grandson, Matthew (Joslin) Chalk; and great-grandson, Oliver Chalk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Georgiana on Jan. 4, 2012; and sister, Dale and her husband Lloyd Walla.
Visitation begins at 3-5 p.m. CDT, on Saturday, July 27, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, with a 5 p.m. prayer service led by the Rev. Kwen Sanderson.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. MDT on Monday, July 29, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with military honors by the Rapid City VFW Post 1273 and US Navy Funeral Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Mead Building Endowment Fund, 82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078.
To send an online message to the family, please visit wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
