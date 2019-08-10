{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Vess "Babe" Steinburg, 94, died Aug. 7, 2019.

He was in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

