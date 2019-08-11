RAPID CITY | Vess "Babe" Steinburg was born May 7, 1925, to George and Blanche (Coleman) Steinburg in Rapid City. They moved to Wasta, where he spent his first 12 years. He moved back to Rapid City in 1937, graduating from Central High School in 1943.
Babe served in the Pacific for World War II from 1943 to 1946. He was a marine in Iwo Jima. He returned to Rapid City and married Darlene (Wipf) on Jan. 20, 1950. They had two children, Rodney and Lesa. Babe worked for the Rapid City Fire Department from 1948 until retirement in 1973 and served as Assistant Fire Chief. He was in the 1972 Rapid City Flood, where he lost three of his firemen and good friends.
Babe served 24 years on city council for Rapid City from 1977 to 2001. He acted as president for the council two years and vice-president for three years. He also served on several committees including the Civic Center Board and the Rapid City Airport Board. Babe is a lifetime member of TREA, Elks BPOE, American Legion, Eagles, ABTE, and the Buckaroos.
He loved all animals but his hobby was horses. When he was younger, he participated in the rodeos riding broncos and bulls. He rode his horses in the parades and went on the Buckaroos Trail ride.
Babe is survived by son, Rodney (Lucia) Steinburg, Houston, TX; daughter, Lesa (George) Greene, Rapid City; granddaughter, Alicia (Jeff) Counsellor, Rapid City: and his special great-grandsons (who he treasured), Trent and Troy Counsellor.
Our family would like to give special thanks to the VA and the Rapid City Fire paramedics for the great care they gave to our dad and grandpa.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).
