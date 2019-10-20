RAPID CITY | On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, Scotty Oce Stephens, loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 78.
Scotty was born Dec. 11, 1940 in Hutsonville, IL, to Edgar and Helen Stephens. He retired from the USAF as a Master Sargant in Rapid City in 1979. On Nov. 17, 1962, he married Susan Ringler. They had three sons, Vincent (Kimberly), Michael (Kathryn) and Scott (Desiree) and one daughter, Kimberly.
Scotty had many passions. He loved to edit home movies, leather stamping and anything to do with airplanes. He also loved to watch sports. It didn’t matter what was on he would watch it, especially his Chicago “BEARS”. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Scotty was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Stephens. He is survived by his four children, Vince, Mike, Kimberly, Scott, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. For visitation and remembrance, service starts at 11 a.m. Burial will follow.
A memorial has been established to Storybook Island.
Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
