RAPID CITY | Sister Edna Marie Stephenson, 79, died Feb. 19, 2019.

She served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. Vigil on Feb. 22, at St. Martin Monastery Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23, at the Holy Cross Chapel at Terra Sancta. Burial will be at St. Martin Cemetery.

