ARMOUR | Fredrick Max "Fred" Stern, 86, passed away on Jan. 9, 2019, at the Armour Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Long Prairie, MN.
Fred enlisted into the U.S. Army after which he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he met and then married Betty Lucille Maddox on May 1, 1952, in Enid, OK. They were married for 32 years until her death in 1985.
During their marriage they were blessed with three children, David Stern, Shelley Eisenbraun (Jerry) and Kelley Ross (Todd); and four grandchildren, Luke Eisenbraun (Tiffany), Rachel Eisenbraun, Shea Ross and Logan Ross.
Fred retired from the USAF after 32 years with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant while stationed at Ellsworth AFB. After his retirement he enjoyed donating his time to the local veterans club, cooking, bartending and, of course, watching his favorite sports teams, the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins, which on occasion he traveled to watch them play.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lucille Stern (Maddox); son, David Stern; and second wife, Emma Stern (Head).
The Eisenbraun and Ross family would like to extend their gratitude to Armour and Yankton Rehab Centers during his care. Their attentiveness and loving care of Fred during the last years of his life helped ease his struggle.
Burial services will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Betty.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a veterans organization.
