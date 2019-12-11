RAPID CITY | Robert Lee "Steve" Stevens, 87, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Steve was born Feb. 2, 1932 in Little Rock, AR, to Edward and Edna Stevens. He moved to Chicago, IL, where he lived until graduating high school and enlisting in the US Air Force. After returning from the Korean War, he moved to Rapid City, where he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. This is where he met the love of his life, Edna Mae Middleton. They were married on Dec. 20, 1958.
He worked for over 26 years as a Photo Engraver at the Rapid City Journal. Steve and Edna were members of the VFW, Elks Club and Moose Club, where they loved spending time on the dance floor. Steve adored the outdoors. Hunting, fishing and dirt biking were many of the hobbies that he enjoyed sharing with his son and close friends. Steve had other hobbies throughout the years, including model railroading, bowling, trap shooting and golf, but his time with his family is what he always cherished the most. For those who knew him, the volume in which he spoke, the orange snow suit, and the flip up sunglasses will be greatly missed!
Steve is survived by his son, Mike (Jen) of Hulett, WY; seven grandchildren, Lacee (Andy), Kylie (Shane), Ramsey (Omer), Shane, Morgan (Jon), Brandon, and Josh; and six great-grandchildren, Zaide, Rilee, Baylee, Ryder, Blakely, and Oaklyn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; his mother-in-law, Rose; and his parents.
Graveside services, with full military honors, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com.
