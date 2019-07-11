{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Christian T. Stockstad, 59, died July 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 15, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

