Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Arvid W.E. Stolpe passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Westhills Village, where he had been a resident for the last seven years. He lived a full life with 100 years of stories to share and was active, smiling and witty to the end.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a reception to follow. Burial with military honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A full obituary may be viewed at osheimschmidt.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Stolpe, Arvid W.E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments