RAPID CITY | Arvid W.E. Stolpe passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Westhills Village, where he had been a resident for the last seven years. He lived a full life with 100 years of stories to share and was active, smiling and witty to the end.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a reception to follow. Burial with military honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A full obituary may be viewed at osheimschmidt.com.
