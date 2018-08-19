RAPID CITY | Arvid W.E. Stolpe passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Westhills Village, where he had been a resident for the last seven years. He lived a full life with 100 years of stories to share and was active, smiling, and witty to the end.
Arvid was born June 27, 1918, in Obert, NE, to Anna (Bengtson) and Emanuel Stolpe, one of eleven children. Along with his siblings, it was here that he learned to play and love baseball and sing in church choirs.
After high school, he went to California with two of his brothers to become trained as airplane mechanics with North American Aviation. They returned home in 1942 so all four brothers and Arvid could enlist in the military during WW II. Arvid served in the Army Air Force 468th Air Service squadron. He was sent to England, Belgium and France and was trained to work on gliders, P-51 Mustangs, and P-47 fighter planes.
After his discharge, Arvid went to work for the Burroughs Corporation. He was sent to California and Detroit to be trained to work on the machines that they produced. During this time he was able to attend major league baseball games which led to a lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs. The company eventually moved him to Chadron, NE. It was here that he met his wife, Pat (Remschel-Luft), and they were married Nov. 14, 1953. They lived in Downey, CA, as well as in Sioux City, IA, before moving to Rapid City in 1959. Arvid and Pat retired to Mesa, AZ, where they lived for 20 years before moving back to Rapid City. They remained active, playing tennis daily ... well into their 80s!
Music was always a part of Arvid’s life. He proudly sang with his beautiful bass voice in church choirs and in the Shrine of Democracy Barbershop Chorus for many years and enjoyed traveling to annual competitions with this group. Always an avid baseball fan, he watched the sport faithfully even in the last days of life. Arvid cherished his children and grandchildren and supported them in all of their many activities. He talked about them often and was proud of each of their achievements. In his last years, he also enjoyed playing pool at Westhills Village which became so much more than that. Very special friendships made at Westhills and formed from his pool group sustained him through to the end.
Arvid was known for his extraordinary ability to fix anything, always having tools available wherever he went, offering a hand when needed. Throughout his life, he invented several things and traveled to shows to present his inventions and apply for patents.
Arvid is survived by brother Clifton, Bella Vista, AR, son, Randy (Reva) Stolpe, Saddlebrook, AZ, two grandchildren, Patrick Stolpe (Kelly Miller), Scottsdale, AZ, Russell (Jenny) Stolpe, Virginia Beach, VA; and his daughter, Sherry Oyler (Steve Gilliland) of Rapid City; two grandchildren, Greg (Danielle) Oyler, Livingston, MT, and Courtney Oyler, Missoula, MT; and many special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife of 64 years, Pat; sisters Lillian, Violet, Norma, Yvonne, Ethel and Emmalyn; brothers Kenneth, Raymond and Eldon; and brother-in-law Rodger (Aldora) Remschel.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Burial with military honors will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Arvid was an inspiration to all who were lucky enough to meet him. He was always positive, kindhearted and cheerful. The world is left a better place because of this man; his kindness and compassion will remain in the hearts of many.
