RAPID CITY | Kenneth Cornelius "Ken" Stoltz, 73, passed away on July 27, 2018.
Ken was born Feb. 3, 1945, to Cornelius Edward and Mildred Tauck Stoltz in Spearfish. He was raised on a dairy and cattle ranch near Beulah, WY. He attended schools at Spearfish Normal and graduated from Sundance High School.
Ken served in the Vietnam front as a forward artillery observer from 1970 to 1971. When he completed his tour of duty, he returned to his parent’s ranch and worked on the farm and various jobs. He and Violet Daum Schultz married in June 1985. They moved to Phoenix, where he attended DeVry Institute and earned an Associate Degree in Electronics Technology.
Survivors include his wife, Violet; daughter, Dawan and three granddaughters, Ashley, Heather and Crystal; stepson, William (Teresa) Bockwoldt; sisters, Kathleen Kaul, Christine (Steve) Shawda and Karol (William) Miles; nephews, Tom and Travis Miles, Jon (Angel) Shawda; and nieces, Nadine Kaul (Greg) Radtke and Tiffany Miles.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Black Hills Humane Society.
Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com.
