Stradinger, Rudy

Rudy was genuinely interested in others and, being the renowned conversationalist that he was, shared many deep and lasting friendships throughout his lifetime.

He was an active member of the Spearfish United Church of Christ, where he greatly enjoyed serving in leadership roles and sharing his musical gifts.

His love for the Lord was demonstrated in the way he lived his life. He considered entering the seminary and sometimes served churches by preaching when a pastor was unavailable.

In a memoir recovered by family when going through some of his writings, Rudy wrote: When I was asked "How would you like to be remembered when your life has passed?" I answered, "I would like to be remembered for the simple fact that it made some difference that I lived at all…in many decisions we make in our daily lives as men and women, we need only to ask the question, 'What would Jesus do?' That means caring, sharing, and going the way that takes courage.”

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, David and Magdalena Stradinger; brother, Raymond Stradinger; and great-grandson, Tyler Risty-Liebl.