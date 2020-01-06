RAPID CITY | David Strain, 88, of Rapid City, passed away surrounded by his family on January 2, 2020. He was born near White River, South Dakota to the late Gene and Grace (Astleford) Strain.
David graduated from South Dakota State University in 1953 and was soon after drafted during the Korean War serving two years in the United States Army. He spent several more years after his military service chasing his dream as a calf roper on the rodeo circuit where he honed his skills in roping and continued to entertain others throughout the years with both his rope and card tricks.
He went on to teach and coach in Deadwood where he met Betty Harder. They married in 1959 and raised a family in Rapid City where he taught biology at Central High School and coached various sports, taking two varsity basketball teams to the state championship.
David had a great love for South Dakota and in 1987 started a wholesale book distribution business that specialized in books that showcased regional themes and content, including his own book Black Hills Hay Camp—a history of Rapid City. He was also a landowner and farmer in the Buffalo Gap area.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Don Strain and Mick Strain of White River.
David is survived by his wife Betty and by his son James Strain and his wife Deb and his daughters Karen Hanzel and her husband John and Nancy Strain and her husband Rob. He is also survived by eight grand-children: Andrea Rutan and Mollie Strain, Max Beshara and Lucy Gerry, Sarah and Gunner Hanzel, Sarah and Stevie Hunter. In recent years six great-grandchildren continually gave him joy along with nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 PM at Kirk Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Memorial services will be at The First United Methodist Church on 7th and Kansas Street on Wednesday, January 8 at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.
