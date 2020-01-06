RAPID CITY | David Strain, 88, of Rapid City, passed away surrounded by his family on January 2, 2020. He was born near White River, South Dakota to the late Gene and Grace (Astleford) Strain.

David graduated from South Dakota State University in 1953 and was soon after drafted during the Korean War serving two years in the United States Army. He spent several more years after his military service chasing his dream as a calf roper on the rodeo circuit where he honed his skills in roping and continued to entertain others throughout the years with both his rope and card tricks.

He went on to teach and coach in Deadwood where he met Betty Harder. They married in 1959 and raised a family in Rapid City where he taught biology at Central High School and coached various sports, taking two varsity basketball teams to the state championship.

David had a great love for South Dakota and in 1987 started a wholesale book distribution business that specialized in books that showcased regional themes and content, including his own book Black Hills Hay Camp—a history of Rapid City. He was also a landowner and farmer in the Buffalo Gap area.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Don Strain and Mick Strain of White River.