BELLE FOURCHE | Ernest R. Streeter, 69, died May 29, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on June 7, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

