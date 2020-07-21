Sundstrom, Ernest D.
Sundstrom, Ernest D.

ATHENS, Ga. | Ernest D. Sundstrom, 90, died July 17, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, at Blessed Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 2942 Pine Tree Trail in Sturgis. Burial will follow, with military honors, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

