Swaney, Kenneth R.

RAPID CITY | Kenneth Russell Swaney passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Rapid City Regional Hospital at the age of 89 years.
Ken was born on Sept. 19, 1930, to Lloyd and Lula (Brummet) Swaney on a farm in Bonilla, SD. He attended grade school in the Bonilla area and graduated from Bonilla High School in 1949.
Ken served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart.
On June 12, 1954 he married Doris (Kuehl) Fitzgibbons at Calvary Lutheran Church in Huron, SD. Ken and Doris farmed near Bonilla. In 1960, Ken and Doris moved to Rapid City. During the 1960’s Ken and Doris operated several businesses, including South Canyon Standard. In 1971, Ken and Doris started Time, Tool and Equipment Rental, a business they operated until Ken’s retirement in 1992.
Ken was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church since 1962 and was a member of the Morning Optimists Club for 35 years. Ken was a devoted husband and father. Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman and also enjoyed golfing, British sports cars and traveling.
Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris; sons, Rod Swaney and Phil Swaney, both of Rapid City; daughter, Brenda (Mick) Patzlaff of Custer; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Jim) Walter, of Bellevue, NE; brothers, Norman (Elna) Swaney, of Willis, TX, and Dennis (Barb) Swaney of Rapid City; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Swaney of Bellefontaine, OH.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1630 Rushmore St., with the Rev. Joshua Jones officiating. Burial, with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
