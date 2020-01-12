Swaney, Kenneth R.
0 entries

Swaney, Kenneth R.

  • 0

RAPID CITY | Kenneth R. Swaney, 89, died Jan. 10, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News