Swartz, Albert

CUSTER | Albert Swartz, 87, died July 10, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the Pringle Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home

