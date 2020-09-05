Swenumson, Delmar E. 'Del'

RAPID CITY | Delmar "Del" Edson Swenumson, 86, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Monument Health Home Hospice House in Rapid City.
Del was born on Dec. 28, 1933, the son of Oliver and Viola (Laing) Swenumson. He was one of the first babies born at the then new Tekakwitha Hospital in Sisseton, SD. He was baptized and confirmed at the Goodwill Lutheran Church at Sisseton and has been a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Rapid City since 1995.
Del grew up on a farm about 5 miles west of Sisseton and attended a one-room school (Long Hollow #4) through the 7th grade. The family then moved into Sisseton where Del completed grade school and graduated from Sisseton High School in 1951. He worked for the South Dakota Highway Department for about two years and in 1953 entered the US Army and served his country for two years. In addition, Del attended South Dakota State for two years studying engineering.
In 1957 Del began his career with the Chicago and North Western Railroad in their Engineering Department at St. Paul, MN with various promotions or transfers to South Dakota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska retiring as Assistant Division Manager-Engineering.
On April 28, 1978 he married Joyce George and they lived in Chadron, NE until 1989, Geneva, IL for one year and Tucson, AZ for five years and moving to Rapid City in 1995. They were happily married for 42 years.
After retiring Del and Joyce traveled extensively throughout the states including Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and Eastern and Western Caribbean. They made four trips to Europe covering many countries and seeing many interesting items on these guided tours.
Del is survived by his wife Joyce of Rapid City, stepson Roger (Bonnie) George of Ringwood, OK, stepdaughter Robin (Dean) Thornton of St. Joseph, MO, two grandchildren Breanne George and Roger Lee (Lacey) George, great-granddaughter Lucy, sister Darlene Christensen of Browns Valley, MN, and several nieces and nephews.
Del was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Rapid City, with Rev. Dwayne Hunzeker officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.
