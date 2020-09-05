Swenumson, Delmar E. 'Del'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Delmar "Del" Edson Swenumson, 86, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Monument Health Home Hospice House in Rapid City.

Del was born on Dec. 28, 1933, the son of Oliver and Viola (Laing) Swenumson. He was one of the first babies born at the then new Tekakwitha Hospital in Sisseton, SD. He was baptized and confirmed at the Goodwill Lutheran Church at Sisseton and has been a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Rapid City since 1995.

Del grew up on a farm about 5 miles west of Sisseton and attended a one-room school (Long Hollow #4) through the 7th grade. The family then moved into Sisseton where Del completed grade school and graduated from Sisseton High School in 1951. He worked for the South Dakota Highway Department for about two years and in 1953 entered the US Army and served his country for two years. In addition, Del attended South Dakota State for two years studying engineering.

In 1957 Del began his career with the Chicago and North Western Railroad in their Engineering Department at St. Paul, MN with various promotions or transfers to South Dakota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska retiring as Assistant Division Manager-Engineering.