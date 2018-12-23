Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | William Everett Swesey, 86, died Dec. 21, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 at the funeral chapel with burial to follow, with military honors, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

