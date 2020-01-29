Swisher, Dr. Lowell P.

RAPID CITY | Dr. Lowell P. Swisher, M.D., formerly of Kadoka, S.D., died January 26, 2020, at his Black Hills home, surrounded by his loving family.
Lowell Philip Swisher was born on November 5, 1930, in Powell, S.D., to Olive Hogen and Paul Swisher. He was raised on a farm south of Kadoka under the tutelage of his aunt, Edith Hogen, and his granddad, Tom Hogen. He attended country school, Kadoka High School, Concordia College (Moorhead, Minnesota), and University of South Dakota’s School of Medicine in Vermillion, where he met his future wife, Ardith Fischer. L.P. and Ardee recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Dr. Swisher graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical School in 1956 before accepting a commission in the U.S. Army as a Medical Officer with orders for Germany. L.P. and Ardee loved their time in the military, particularly the opportunity to travel all over Europe, camping and sightseeing.
During these years, they welcomed their four children: Paul, Ann, Beth, and Peter.
In the early '60s, Dr. Swisher returned to Kadoka to join Dr. N.J. Sundet in his medical practice. In the early years, he was delivering 200 babies a year and estimates that he delivered more than 1,000 babies in his career. Wanting a getaway, he and Ardee found a beautiful property in the Black Hills west of Rapid City overlooking Rapid Creek. They built a small log cabin on the property, and this became the place the family spent weekends and vacations — and later became their permanent home.
In the early '70s, L.P. bought ranch land outside of Kadoka. He loved raising Charolais and Limousine cattle, driving the tractor, putting up hay, and fixing fences. A typical day in L.P.’s life went something like this: He would get up around 5 a.m. and head to the ranch for chores; by 8 a.m. he was in the clinic seeing patients; at 5 p.m. he headed back to the ranch. If there were babies to deliver or emergencies to take care of, he popped back and forth from the ranch to the hospital.
L.P. was always active in the Kadoka community. He was on the church council, the school board, and was a delegate to the state and national Republican conventions. He enjoyed hunting deer and pheasants in the early years. Most importantly, he supported his children in their various musical and athletic endeavors.
Also a great medical educator, he enjoyed teaching his nurses, technicians, pharmacists, and countless medical students over the years. First and foremost, he was the town doctor, with patients from as far away as Draper, New Underwood, and Chadron, Nebraska.
Dr. Swisher retired in 2000 at the age of 70, and spent his retirement traveling and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family was unquestionably his greatest treasure.
He is survived by his wife and faithful caregiver, Ardith; four children: Paul (Mimi) Swisher; Ann (Mel) Henrichsen; Beth Palmer; and Pete (Karen) Swisher; 15 grandchildren: Megan Sand, Andrew Simmons, Jonathan Swisher, Leah Simmons, Kaija Swisher, Laura Simmons, Brent Swisher, Adam Simmons, Zachary Swisher, Annie Palmer, Emily Palmer, Justine Blankenship, Audri Iversen, Abbie Palmer, and Tim Palmer; and 16 great-grandchildren: William Simmons, Jefferson Sand, Wyatt Simmons, Cora Sand, Bristol Simmons, Eva Swisher, Lowell Sand, Henry Swisher, Evelyn Simmons, Riann Blankenship, Lucy Swisher, Lillian Simmons, Isaac Bahnson, Owen Blankenship, Addie Emery, and Frederick Hibbs.
Also surviving is his sister; Marieta Matos; two half-brothers, Tom (Lois) Taggert and Kenneth (Doris) Taggert, and two half-sisters, Jean (Ron) Johnson and Lynn Brue.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Edith Hogen; uncle, Marvis Hogen; and half-brother, George Taggert.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Calvary Lutheran Church.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
