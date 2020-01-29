Swisher, Dr. Lowell P.

In the early '70s, L.P. bought ranch land outside of Kadoka. He loved raising Charolais and Limousine cattle, driving the tractor, putting up hay, and fixing fences. A typical day in L.P.’s life went something like this: He would get up around 5 a.m. and head to the ranch for chores; by 8 a.m. he was in the clinic seeing patients; at 5 p.m. he headed back to the ranch. If there were babies to deliver or emergencies to take care of, he popped back and forth from the ranch to the hospital.

L.P. was always active in the Kadoka community. He was on the church council, the school board, and was a delegate to the state and national Republican conventions. He enjoyed hunting deer and pheasants in the early years. Most importantly, he supported his children in their various musical and athletic endeavors.

Also a great medical educator, he enjoyed teaching his nurses, technicians, pharmacists, and countless medical students over the years. First and foremost, he was the town doctor, with patients from as far away as Draper, New Underwood, and Chadron, Nebraska.

Dr. Swisher retired in 2000 at the age of 70, and spent his retirement traveling and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family was unquestionably his greatest treasure.