WILLMAR, Minn. | Elroy L. Syverson, 82, formerly of Rapid City, SD, died Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2019, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.
Elroy was born on Dec. 14, 1936, in Morris, MN, the son of Otto and Emma (Boje) Syverson. He grew up in Morris and graduated from Morris High School in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Mansfield in the Pacific. Following his honorable discharge in 1960, Elroy attended cosmetology school and was employed his entire career as a hairdresser at Ritter's Beauty Salon in Roseville for almost 40 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 1999.
On Jan. 10, 1968, Elroy was married to Frances Lee Landers and they made their home in Columbia Heights. In 2003, they moved to Rapid City, SD, and in March 2019, moved to Willmar.
Elroy was an avid golfer and reader. He also enjoyed biking and running marathons across Minnesota. He was also an avid sports fan of the Minnesota Gophers Men's Hockey and Basketball teams and well as the Minnesota Vikings.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances of Willmar; two brothers, Marvin (and Dianne) Syverson of Turner, OR, and Myron (and Marilyn) Syverson of Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews, besides other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lester and Lyle; and two sisters, Lois and Aloris.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home (petersonbrothers.com) and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. A private interment will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls.
