Taylor, Harley F.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Harley F. Taylor passed peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020. The oldest son of Arthur and Mina (Bay) Taylor, he was born May 22, 1925 on the Northville, SD family farm where he learned the value of hard work, a trait that guided his life.

He graduated from Northville High School in 1943, joined the U.S. Navy, and was honorably discharged as an aviation machinist in May 1946. Following the war, he engaged in grain farming, gravel hauling, custom combining and attended SDSU, graduating with a B.S. in Agricultural Economics.

On Sept. 26, 1951, he and Adele Meier were married. Together for 51 years, they raised four devoted daughters who with their husbands raised 12 grandchildren. They are Jackie (Geoff) Slingsby of Rapid City, Jason and Taylor; Joan (Neal) LaFon of Franktown, CO, Maxwell, Weston, and Calley; Cathy (Jim) Couch of Oklahoma City, OK, Jacob and Joey; Lynn (Stephen) Eckrich of Rapid City, Janell, Patrick, Nichole, Marissa and Carolyn.