RAPID CITY | William Thomas Taylor, 83, died June 1, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 6, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 7, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

