Termes Jr., Joe

Joe Termes Jr.

TUCSON, Ariz. | Joe L. Termes Jr., formerly of Spearfish, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, at his home in Arizona. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was also an avid deer hunter, a carpenter, tomato whisperer, Arizona basketball fan, Idaho special chef, cribbage and liars dice champion, a surprisingly good dancer and spoiler of his pup, Sassy. He will be dearly missed by family and friends alike.

Joe was born in 1939 in Los Angeles, CA, to Joe Sr. and Wenona (nee Christensen) Termes. He grew up in Spearfish and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1958. During his high school years, he was a basketball player and member of the track team. He was also a decorated Eagle Scout.

In 1960, he joined the U.S. Army and during his service was stationed in California and Virginia working for the Army security agency. In the fall of 1962, he began studying education at Black Hills State in Spearfish.

He was set up on a blind date with Joy Waterland in 1962 and they were married in August 1964. They were the first married couple to earn Masters’ degrees at the same time from BHSC. They were happily married for 30 years, until Joy’s sudden passing in 1994.

Joe learned the carpentry trade from his father and spent many summers building houses with him in Spearfish and the surrounding area. Joe taught industrial arts, mechanical drawing and vocational carpentry at Spearfish High School. During this time, he coached the SHS boys’ JV basketball team. He later became the principal of SHS, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service to the district.

In the summer of 1995, he met Lavenda “Lacy” Coleman. As a man known for recognizing a good thing when he saw it, he soon proposed, and they were married later that year. In 2002, they moved to Arizona. The couple continued to spend their summers at a cabin Joe built in the Black Hills and traveled the country in their fifth wheel.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lacy; children Chanda (Edgar Cepuritis), Lance (Nanette), Tara (William Key); grandchildren, Turner and Reilly Cepuritis, Piper and Finn Termes, and Sa’ti and Blake Key. He is also survived by his brother, Dick (Markie) Termes, and sister, Judy (Eric) Hylen, as well as many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy.

Services will be private.

