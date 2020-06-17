Termes Jr., Joe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TUCSON, Ariz. | Joe L. Termes Jr., formerly of Spearfish, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, at his home in Arizona. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was also an avid deer hunter, a carpenter, tomato whisperer, Arizona basketball fan, Idaho special chef, cribbage and liars dice champion, a surprisingly good dancer and spoiler of his pup, Sassy. He will be dearly missed by family and friends alike.

Joe was born in 1939 in Los Angeles, CA, to Joe Sr. and Wenona (nee Christensen) Termes. He grew up in Spearfish and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1958. During his high school years, he was a basketball player and member of the track team. He was also a decorated Eagle Scout.

In 1960, he joined the U.S. Army and during his service was stationed in California and Virginia working for the Army security agency. In the fall of 1962, he began studying education at Black Hills State in Spearfish.

He was set up on a blind date with Joy Waterland in 1962 and they were married in August 1964. They were the first married couple to earn Masters’ degrees at the same time from BHSC. They were happily married for 30 years, until Joy’s sudden passing in 1994.