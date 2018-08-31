Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Frank G. Thomas, 91, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Fort Meade Health Care System.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers or contributions, please honor our Dad by sharing with your loved ones a deliberate activity to honor his memory. Perhaps a Frosty, a ride in the Hills, an oil change or just go fishin’!

Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Thomas, Frank G.
