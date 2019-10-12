{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Gary Lynn Thomas, 61, died Oct. 7, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

