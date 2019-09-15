RAPID CITY | On Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, Richard Asa Todd, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 89.
Richard was born on Jan. 22, 1930, in Belle Fourche to Carl and Vivian (Patterson) Todd. He graduated from Sturgis Brown HS in 1948. He was a member of the National Guard from 1948 to 1957, with the 109th Engineers, 86th Engineers and the 31st Engineers, serving in the Korean War from 1950-1952, discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant.
In 1958, he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the SD School of Mines & Technology. While attending college Richard began working at Dakota Steel which led to his career at Pete Lien & Sons, becoming a general manger of Dakota Block and then president of that company. He retired in 1994 but continued to stay involved in Lien Industries and cherished the lifelong friendships he made there. Dick Todd was known for his “can-and-will-do" attitude and earned the respect of his peers.
On June 3, 1949, Richard married Marjorie Mae Morrison, the love of his life, in Sturgis. Together they raised five children and built a life rich in faith, friends, and fellowship. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2019.
Richard was active in the Chamber of Commerce, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Canyon Lake PTA, Rapid City Civitan Club, and Civitan International, SD State University Engineering Extension, Black Hills Workshop, Expanded Shale, Clay and Slate Institute, Rapid City Builders’ Exchange, Rapid City Elks Lodge 1187, Pennington County Air Quality Review Board, and served on numerous boards for the Lien Industries. He was a member of the 10-gallon blood donor club, Habitat for Humanity, Nomads, and was a faithful, active member in the First United Methodist Church in Rapid City during all the years he lived there.
Richard will be remembered for his quick wit, wry sense of humor, attention to detail, his infectious smile and kind, compassionate spirit. He will be greatly missed! A special thank you to the staff of Morning Star Assisted Living for the loving care they provided.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie of Rapid City; son, Rodney (Val) Todd of Rapid City; daughters, Judy (Mike) Parrish of Texas, Lora (Dave) Wilson of Sturgis, and Sheila (Todd) Freemyer and Jill Todd (Dale Nowak), all of Minnesota; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Roy Hardy; brother, Robert Todd; sister, Co Stevens; and an infant son, David.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 12, at First United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church of Rapid City.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Todd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
