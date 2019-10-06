{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Richard A. Todd, 89, died Aug. 28, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12, at First United Methodist Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

