Tomac, Gerald 'Jerry'

BLACK HAWK | Gerald “Jerry” Tomac, 77, died Feb. 24, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Vigil service on Sunday, March 1, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at the church. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home