Tomac, Gerald 'Jerry'

BLACK HAWK | Gerald Duane "Jerry" Tomac received his heavenly reward on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 76 years old.
The second of six children, Jerry was born on July 7, 1943 to Thomas and Grace (O’Donnell) Tomac in Lemmon. He grew up ranching near Keldron. After graduating from Lemmon High School in 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. In April 1978, Jerry married Michelle Meredith. His proudest accomplishments in life are his daughter, Jessica, and son Jerad, born of this union.
During his military service, Jerry was activated for the Berlin Crisis and twice served in Panama. He dedicated 35 years to full-time service with the SD Army National Guard serving in various units out of Lemmon and Rapid City, retiring from full-time service in 1995. Jerry was driven and extremely hard-working in nature. In spite of retirement, Jerry never stopped working — most often in trucking, hauling, and heavy machinery. Recently, he worked part-time for 18-Wheeler, and hauling vehicles for both Granite and Gateway Automotive. Jerry was never too busy to help a friend, neighbor, family member, or even a perfect stranger. He was known to drop everything to help fix or tow a vehicle, mend a fence, or help with the grandkids.
Jerry had many passions in life including the outdoors, guns and hunting, tractor pulling, buying, selling, trading, and tinkering with classic cars. He was often seen driving a “new outfit,” and “everything was for sale for the right price.” He could often be found reading maps, shopping for parts, or driving one of his many beloved classics. He was an active and long-time member of the Dakota Rods & Classics car club.
Jerry’s true pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. His influence and legacy will continue for generations. Jerry is survived by his mother, Grace Tomac; daughter, Jessica (Craig) Hart; son, Jerad (Jennifer) Tomac; five grandchildren, Ethan and Andrew Parsons, Avery Hart, Jonah and Jeremiah Tomac; a brother, Lee (Dorothy) Tomac; three sisters, Marilyn Hayes, Bonnie Miller, and Elizabeth Jung; sister-in-law, Raeanda Tomac; special friend, Marcia Miller; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Tomac; brother, Ronald Tomac; nephew, Allen Tomac; brothers-in-law, Marvin Hayes and Bill Miller; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with prayer service following on Sunday, March 1, at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at the church. Inurnment, with full military honors, will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A luncheon at the church will follow burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, or the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.
