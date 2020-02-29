Tomac, Gerald 'Jerry'

BLACK HAWK | Gerald Duane "Jerry" Tomac received his heavenly reward on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 76 years old.

The second of six children, Jerry was born on July 7, 1943 to Thomas and Grace (O’Donnell) Tomac in Lemmon. He grew up ranching near Keldron. After graduating from Lemmon High School in 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. In April 1978, Jerry married Michelle Meredith. His proudest accomplishments in life are his daughter, Jessica, and son Jerad, born of this union.

During his military service, Jerry was activated for the Berlin Crisis and twice served in Panama. He dedicated 35 years to full-time service with the SD Army National Guard serving in various units out of Lemmon and Rapid City, retiring from full-time service in 1995. Jerry was driven and extremely hard-working in nature. In spite of retirement, Jerry never stopped working — most often in trucking, hauling, and heavy machinery. Recently, he worked part-time for 18-Wheeler, and hauling vehicles for both Granite and Gateway Automotive. Jerry was never too busy to help a friend, neighbor, family member, or even a perfect stranger. He was known to drop everything to help fix or tow a vehicle, mend a fence, or help with the grandkids.