RAPID CITY | Jerry Tracy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher and friend was called to his heavenly home in the early hours of April 22, 2020. Born Jan. 29, 1930 in Pollock, SD, to Milton B. Tracy and Vivian (Rhone) Tracy, Jerry was the second of seven children. He graduated from Pollock High School in 1948 and worked at the local lumber yard until he was called into service with the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan, during the Korean War.
Following his service, he enrolled at Northern State Teachers College where he earned a degree in secondary education. After earning his master’s degree at Black Hills State College, he continued furthering his education due to his life-long love of learning.
While at Northern, he met the love of his life, Jolaine Ludeman. They were married on August 22, 1958. He began a teaching career in Alberta, MN. After one year he joined the faculty at Rapid City Central High School as a Driver’s Ed and History teacher. He loved teaching and as a Driver’s Ed teacher he was able to make many one-on-one connections with students and may be responsible for teaching half of Rapid City how to drive. His keen memory allowed him to remember many, many students and he had the opportunity to instruct generations of the same families how to drive. In 1990, he retired from teaching at which time he began working part-time for Zandstra Construction.
A faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, he appreciated the fellowship of the many members and opportunities to serve.
Jerry loved playing games, whether it was slow-pitch softball, board games, cards or cribbage but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with friends and family. As an avid reader, he was a lover of stories, especially his own, both spoken and written. Jerry had the special ability to make everyone feel important. To him they were.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jolaine; his daughter, Micki (R.W.) Klein; son, Kelly Tracy; son, Tim (Robin) Tracy; daughter, Becky (Lynn) Versteeg; grandchildren: Tami (Travis) Kaysen, Eric Tracy, Heather (Jesse Meehl) Klein, Holly (Brett Lane) Klein; Cooper Versteeg and Carson Versteeg; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Jaxon Kaysen; brother, Leland (Alyce) Tracy; sister, Jean Hanson; in-laws, Lynne (Howard) Goodman, Terry (Pat) Ludeman, Susan (Pat ) Hedquist; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Among the many greeting him in heaven are his parents; brothers, Pat and Don Tracy; and sisters, Carol Schumacher and Linda Tracy.
Memorials in Jerry’s honor can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
Online guestbook available at kirkfuneralhome.com
