RAPID CITY | Jerry Tracy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher and friend was called to his heavenly home in the early hours of April 22, 2020. Born Jan. 29, 1930 in Pollock, SD, to Milton B. Tracy and Vivian (Rhone) Tracy, Jerry was the second of seven children. He graduated from Pollock High School in 1948 and worked at the local lumber yard until he was called into service with the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan, during the Korean War.

While at Northern, he met the love of his life, Jolaine Ludeman. They were married on August 22, 1958. He began a teaching career in Alberta, MN. After one year he joined the faculty at Rapid City Central High School as a Driver’s Ed and History teacher. He loved teaching and as a Driver’s Ed teacher he was able to make many one-on-one connections with students and may be responsible for teaching half of Rapid City how to drive. His keen memory allowed him to remember many, many students and he had the opportunity to instruct generations of the same families how to drive. In 1990, he retired from teaching at which time he began working part-time for Zandstra Construction.