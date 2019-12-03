{{featured_button_text}}
Germaine Tremmel

Tahoyate Wiyaŋgapi Win

(Lady Seen By Her Nation)

Germaine Marlo Tremmel

Feb. 27, 1957 – Dec. 2, 2019

Germaine Marlo Tremmel transitioned to the stars in her sacred He Sapa at Fort Meade on Dec. 2, 2019 in Sturgis due to complications following her bone marrow cancer. She was 62. She was a water and land protector, UN attorney, Akicita, her people’s advocate, women’s drum leader, language and traditional knowledge keeper.

Ms. Tremmel will be buried at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Black Hills National Cemetery. A wake will take place at 7 p.m. today at the Gym, 113 Comanche Road, Fort Meade, as she counts coup on Custer one last time. All are welcome to attend, celebrate and honor Ms. Tremmel’s remarkable life.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Germaine Tremmel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments