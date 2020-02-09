Trenary, James A.
Trenary, James A.

RAPID CITY | James Alfred Trenary, 86, died Feb. 7, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

