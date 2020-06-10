Triggs, Douglas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOULDER, Colo. | Douglas Triggs passed, peacefully and gracefully, on May 23, 2020 after two years of battling cancer.

Doug was an attorney by profession and an adventurer by passion — when he wasn’t dealing in bankruptcy and student loan law, he could be found zooming on a mountain bike, dangling from a climbing rope, surfacing from his latest scuba dive, or gleefully relaxing in the sun.

Douglas was born in Mitchell, SD, in 1946 to Shirley and Lester Triggs, raised in nearby Chamberlain, and landed in Colorado after spending time at Augustana College (BA, Political Science), the University of Michigan (MA, International Relations), and the University of Denver (JD), with an interlude from his education to serve in the Vietnam War.

He was a master pancake maker (old family recipe), an avid reader, an incurable chocoholic (dump your Hershey’s stock, everyone), and a true outdoorsman (“do you want to take the hard way or the hard way?”).

Doug leaves his wife, Amy Divine, and children, Erinn Looney-Triggs (Amanda), Tucker Triggs (Virginie), Piper Triggs; and brothers, Scott (Vicki) and David. He also leaves a memorable supply of dad jokes, a library’s worth of adventure stories, a small mountain of outdoor gear, and 47 blue shirts.