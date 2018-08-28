Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CUSTER | Alva Eugene “Gene” Tromburg, 76, died Aug. 26, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

