James Truman

RAPID CITY | James Walter Truman, 75, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Fort Meade VA Hospice.

James was born Sept. 5, 1943, to Dale and Louise (Cracco) Truman.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966 during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his son, Jimmy D. Truman; daughter, Tammy Seamster; grandchildren, Kyle Armstrong-Cummings, Danielle Truman, Jacob Truman, and Justin Truman; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Frances Cummings, Connie Tollefson, and Patty Jean Neumann.

James was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Dale Truman, Isaac Truman, David Truman, and Michael Truman.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at Freedom Church, 4813 S. Canyon Road. Inurnment, with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

