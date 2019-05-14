{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James Truman, 75, died May 11, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 15 at Freedom Church. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

