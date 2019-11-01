SIOUX FALLS | David L. Trusty, 31, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home.
David was born on March 6, 1988, to Lewis and Jean (Olson) Trusty in Rock Rapids, Iowa. He grew up in Rock Rapids and then moved with his family to Canton, SD where he attended school and spent his childhood. David obtained his GED and entered the U.S. Army in 2006.
David worked various construction jobs working for Blackburn Basement for several years. During his career, David became a foreman and developed a passion for framing houses.
David will be remembered for his love of the Minnesota Vikings, playing Madden Football on his X-Box and woodworking.
Left to cherish David’s memories are his three children, Wayne, Wyatt and Willow Trusty; mother, Jean Trusty of Sioux Falls; father, Lewis Trusty of Sioux Falls; four sisters, Shiloh MacNally Buffington of Rapid City, Shonna McBride of Florence, AZ, Shannon Uken of Rapid City, Paige Myrick of Custer; a brother, Malachi Kelly of Custer; the love of his life, Tish BlueBird of Sioux Falls; grandparents, Lynn and Linda Talbott of Maryville, TN, Dawn Larsen of Sioux Falls; eight nieces and nephews, Cody Larsen, Brock MacNally, Kurdt Kramer, Katy Peterson, Trista Heiman, Spencer Marie, Aidan McBride, Abigail McBride; special aunt, Joan Hegge; special cousins, Sherry and Jessica Hegge; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Dorothy Olson; aunt, Jody Olson; uncle, Carl Koepp; cousins, Wayne Evans and Jennifer Olson; and best friend, Will Sinclair.
Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Cornerstone Church in Sioux Falls.
