Roger Twedt

NAMPA, Idaho | Roger Lloyd Twedt died Nov. 25, 2018, in Nampa. Roger was born Oct. 6, 1931, to Lloyd and Dessie Twedt in Mitchell, SD.

Roger was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he began his career in Rapid City, SD, as an insurance sales agent. He went on to own his own agency and his career spanned 45 years. Roger was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, a member of the Rotary Club and a member of the Shriners.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlis; and daughter, Linda.

He is survived by his children, Pam (Don) Larsen, Debbie (Kevin) Spaeth, Sandy Elliott and Todd Twedt; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Interment of the ashes will take place immediately following the service at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

the life of: Twedt, Roger L.
