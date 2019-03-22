Try 3 months for $3
PANAMA CITY, Fla. | Roger C. Two Crow, 68, passed away on March 16, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Kyle, SD, and was a full-blooded Cheyenne Native American. Roger retired after 18 years of service in the U.S. Army and served in combat during the Vietnam War. He later worked as a police officer on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and as a police officer in Sturgis, SD. He spent 14 years as a firefighter in Rapid City, SD, and worked for IHS as a security guard until retirement.

Roger is survived by his spouse, Linda L. Two Crow; four children, Daniel Two Crow (Nikki), Jeff D. Gilmore (Laurie), Julie Opeka (Radly) and Brad Wise (Marsha); one brother, Robert Two Crow (Sharon); 11 grandchildren, Noah, Josie, Alexcia, Jessica, Jillian, Brittani, Summer, Dillon, Kylie, Kelsea and Cameron; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be announced at a later date.

