PANAMA CITY, Fla. | Roger C. Two Crow, 68, passed away on March 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Kyle, SD, and was a full-blooded Cheyenne Native American. Roger retired after 18 years of service in the U.S. Army and served in combat during the Vietnam War. He later worked as a police officer on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and as a police officer in Sturgis, SD. He spent 14 years as a firefighter in Rapid City, SD, and worked for IHS as a security guard until retirement.
Roger is survived by his spouse, Linda L. Two Crow; four children, Daniel Two Crow (Nikki), Jeff D. Gilmore (Laurie), Julie Opeka (Radly) and Brad Wise (Marsha); one brother, Robert Two Crow (Sharon); 11 grandchildren, Noah, Josie, Alexcia, Jessica, Jillian, Brittani, Summer, Dillon, Kylie, Kelsea and Cameron; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be submitted or viewed online at www.kentforestlawn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.