PHILIP | Dan Uhrig, 71, died Nov. 21, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 26, at the American Legion.

Burial will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

