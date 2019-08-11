RAPID CITY | Larry G. Vail, 86, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019, at the Hospice House in Rapid City.
Larry Gene Vail was born on Feb. 25, 1933, in Bowman, ND. He enjoyed his grade school years at Star School and graduated from Bowman High School in 1951.
Larry attended Wahpeton State School of Science until he was called into the Army. After two years in the Army, Larry returned home where he worked for Bowman Implement.
In 1955, he met Barbara Blackmore, a teacher from Leeds, ND, and they were married on July 27, 1957. Larry and Barb recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
After their marriage, Larry returned to and graduated from Wahpeton State. During the next several years, he worked for Electrical Cooperatives in North and South Dakota. In 1967, the Vails moved to Rapid City, where he worked for 27 years at West River Electric.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon his retirement, Larry loved traveling with Barb in their motor home and motoring around on his Rascal scooter. He enjoyed his coffee group, and his memberships in the American Legion and E.A.A.
Awaiting Larry in Heaven are his parents, Jack and Bernice Vail; father and mother-in-law, Gordon and Gladys Blackmore; son-in-law, Glen Emler; and sister, JoAnne Fisher.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughter, Patti (Harvey) Miller and granddaughter, Amber; daughter, Laurie (Heath) Lowry; brother, Lanny (Carol) Vail; brother-in-law, Jerry Fisher; beloved cousins, niece and nephews.
Graveside services are set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Bowman Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the Assembly of God Church in Bowman.
Friends may sign Larry’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Vail as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.