Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Robert J. Van Antwerp, 89, died April 2, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 8, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on April 9, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Van Antwerp, Robert
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments